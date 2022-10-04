What Hailey Bieber Learned From "Mistakes" During Rhode Launch

Hailey Bieber is grateful for her rocky rhode to finding success in business.
While speaking at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Detroit, the 25-year-old spoke about the challenges she faced when launching her Rhode skincare brand.
"I am a crazy perfectionist and I've had to accept the fact that there is no such thing as a perfect launch that doesn't have its bumps or mishaps," Hailey shared on Oct. 3. "This has been the biggest learning process for me and what I'm learning is that mistakes are really a part of the process and you have to accept those mistakes and be able to learn from them so that you can actually improve your brand and help drive it forward."
She continued, "I think our mistakes actually help make us better as people when we choose to learn from them and I think when you have a brand, it helps you create an even better brand."
Back in June, just days after Rhode's launch, Hailey was sued for trademark infringement by a fashion company of the same namesake, which was formed in 2013.
In the documents obtained by E! News, RHODE's founders, Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers—who cite their brand has been worn by Beyoncé, Tracee Ellis Ross and Lupita Nyong'o among others—state "there is no doubt that Ms. Bieber and her companies know of Rhode's superior rights."
On July 22, a judge ruled in Hailey's favor over the trademark infringement claim. Despite their legal defeat, RHODE vowed to keep fighting.
"We remain confident that we will win at trial," a spokesperson for the company told E! News at the time. "'Rhode' is our name and brand, we built it, and federal and state laws protect it. We ask Hailey to achieve her goals without using the brand name we have spent the last nine years building."
For her part, Hailey—who wed Justin Bieber in 2018—had previously explained her personal connection to the name Rhode.
"Obviously it's my middle name—it's also my mom's middle name," she said on June 15 during Good Morning America on June 5. "So, I wanted there to be this tie in to family lineage. I learned so much about skincare from my mom."