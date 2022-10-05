Exclusive

Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Reveals Her Budget-Friendly Ways to Revamp Your Home

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith combined her experience as a real estate agent and interior designer to share tips for homeowners.

‘Tis the season to…transform your home décor?

With the holidays fast approaching, Amanza Smith knows that many homeowners are bracing for family visits, parties and entertaining in the months to come. As a result, they might be considering decking their halls with more than just boughs of holly. Fortunately, the Selling Sunset star has a few helpful and affordable tips.

"I always say a very good way to spruce up your home and change it up for the seasons or the holidays are throw pillows, candles, accessories, lighting and now they have removable wallpaper," Amanza shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "You don't even have to be married to that."

In other words, a fun feature wall is just a few peel-and-stick steps away. And if that's not your thing, continued the Oppenheim Group real estate agent, "A coat of paint goes a long way and change out your picture frames!"

Perhaps you can also try what Amanza is predicting to be the next big trend. Before you add polished gold hardware into your home, the realtor has another suggestion that could be much more current.

Rich Royal

"I said two or three years ago that high gloss, polished chrome is going to make a comeback," she said. "And you can never ever lose with brass because brass is timeless. It's in castles. If you do it right, you can keep it forever and it's always, always, always going to be on trend." 

Amanza is using her knowledge as she serves on the advisory board for CasaWire, a global B2B2C (as in business to business to consumer) platform for home design, which will be launching in early 2023.

While many are used to seeing the Netflix star sell million dollar homes, she explained how CasaWire can help homeowners on any budget.

Instagram

"There's a wide range of price points and designers," she said when describing the app. "A lot of times, there's the way something looks and then there's the way something feels so depending on what your budget is, you may see that you can maybe splurge a bit more on a sofa that you're gonna sit on every day. Then you can maybe go a little bit on the less higher price point on some art or accessories that you can swap in and out."

Just make sure you take note of your space and avoid a mistake some of Amanza's clients make: Not buying the right size furniture. 

"They're way too small or way too large or their rug is way too small and they try to shove all their furniture onto one little tiny rug," Amanza explained. "You have to measure and know the size of your space so you can know before you order."

