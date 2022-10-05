Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Reveals Her Budget-Friendly Ways to Revamp Your Home

Watch : Netflix's Selling Sunset Adds 2 New Agents--Including Bre Tiesi

‘Tis the season to…transform your home décor?

With the holidays fast approaching, Amanza Smith knows that many homeowners are bracing for family visits, parties and entertaining in the months to come. As a result, they might be considering decking their halls with more than just boughs of holly. Fortunately, the Selling Sunset star has a few helpful and affordable tips.

"I always say a very good way to spruce up your home and change it up for the seasons or the holidays are throw pillows, candles, accessories, lighting and now they have removable wallpaper," Amanza shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "You don't even have to be married to that."

In other words, a fun feature wall is just a few peel-and-stick steps away. And if that's not your thing, continued the Oppenheim Group real estate agent, "A coat of paint goes a long way and change out your picture frames!"