Melinda Gates Details "Unbelievably Painful" Divorce From Bill Gates

Watch : Bill Gates & Melinda Gates Divorcing After 27 Years of Marriage

Melinda Gates has reflected on the end of her marriage.

The 58-year-old, who officially divorced Bill Gates in August 2021, got candid about their split after 27 years of marriage, noting that timing played a factor in her experience.

"The odd thing about COVID is that it gave me the privacy to do what I needed to do," she shared in an Oct. 3 interview with Fortune. "It's unbelievably painful, in innumerable ways, but I had the privacy to get through it."

While Bill and Melinda were united in a marriage, they are also unified in their work with their eponymous foundation, which launched in 2000. For Melinda, continuing to do business alongside Bill amid their split wasn't easy.

"I also kept working with the person I was moving away from, and I need to show up and be my best self every single day," she told the outlet. "So even though I might be crying at 9 a.m. and then have to be on a videoconference at 10 a.m. with the person I'm leaving, I have to show up and be my best."