Will There Be a Sweet Home Alabama Reboot? Reese Witherspoon Says...

A Sweet Home Alabama reboot isn't out of the question for Reese Witherspoon. Here's what the Big Little Lies actress said during an appearance on Today.

By Alexandra Bellusci Oct 04, 2022 8:40 PMTags
Jennifer AnistonReese WitherspoonPatrick DempseyCelebritiesBig Little LiesThe Morning Show
Watch: Where the Crawdads Sing Cast Gush Over Reese Witherspoon

Sweet Home Alabama reboot? We would watch it anytime we want.

Reese Witherspoon just gave us hope that we will one day see a Sweet Home Alabama reboot. Reflecting on the film's 20th anniversary, with the actress, Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager expressed their love for the film and asked Reese whether she'd ever revisit the rom-com, to which she teased, "I hope so. I think that would be a great idea." 

But while the Morning Show star said "maybe" to reprising her character Melanie in a potential reboot she added, "That sounds fun, I'll make some calls."

The 2002 film sees Reese's fashion designer character returning to her home state of Alabama to get her ex Jake (Josh Lucas) to finally sign their divorce papers so she can marry her New York fiancé Andrew (Patrick Dempsey). In her quest to finalize her and Jake's divorce, Melanie reunites with old friends—including Melanie Lynskey's Lurlynn—and family from the life she abruptly left behind. 

Watch
Reese Witherspoon Talks Unbelievable Twist on "Surface"

Last month, on the 20th anniversary of the film's release in theaters, Reese celebrated the milestone by sharing a clip of a sweet moment between young Melanie (Dakota Fanning) and young Jake (Thomas Curtis). 

"20 years ago Sweet Home Alabama came out and completely changed my life," she captioned the Sept. 17 post. "Incredible memories of shooting this movie with these amazing actors—Josh, Patrick, Dakota, Melanie, Jean, Ethan, Mary Kay, Fred, and Candace, of course! So many great scenes and my favorite line... 'So I can kiss you anytime I want.'"

TODAY/NBC

Trending Stories

1

Police Asked to Investigate After Blackpink's Jennie Kim Photo Leak

2

Hailey Bieber Joins Gigi Hadid in Defending Editor From Kanye West

3

Melinda Gates Details "Unbelievably Painful" Divorce From Bill Gates

Josh also paid homage to the beloved film on its anniversary, with a snap of him and Reese's characters smiling at the camera. The Ford V Ferrari actor captioned the Instagram post, "20 years ago Sweet Home Alabama came out. I remember that weekend so well. Forever grateful. Love to all the cast and crew (and Dogs!)." 

Trending Stories

1

Police Asked to Investigate After Blackpink's Jennie Kim Photo Leak

2

Hailey Bieber Joins Gigi Hadid in Defending Editor From Kanye West

3

Melinda Gates Details "Unbelievably Painful" Divorce From Bill Gates

4

Why Salley Carson Allegedly Made a BiP Producer Hide in a Trunk

5

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Just Hired Divorce Attorneys

Latest News

Hoda Kotb Agrees to Let Jenna Bush Hager Set Her Up After Joel Split

Your First Look at Zachary Quinto's AHS Season 11 Character

15 Nordstrom Rack Fall Shoes Under $50

Hailey Bieber Joins Gigi Hadid in Defending Editor From Kanye West

You Won't Believe How Many Hours of DAHMER Have Been Viewed

Exclusive

We're Stealing Elizabeth Hurley's Surprisingly Simple Health Secrets

What Hailey Bieber Learned From "Mistakes" During Rhode Launch