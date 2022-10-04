Will There Be a Sweet Home Alabama Reboot? Reese Witherspoon Says...

A Sweet Home Alabama reboot? We would watch it anytime we want.
Reese Witherspoon just gave us hope that we will one day see a Sweet Home Alabama reboot. Reflecting on the film's 20th anniversary, with the actress, Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager expressed their love for the film and asked Reese whether she'd ever revisit the rom-com, to which she teased, "I hope so. I think that would be a great idea."
But while the Morning Show star said "maybe" to reprising her character Melanie in a potential reboot she added, "That sounds fun, I'll make some calls."
The 2002 film sees Reese's fashion designer character returning to her home state of Alabama to get her ex Jake (Josh Lucas) to finally sign their divorce papers so she can marry her New York fiancé Andrew (Patrick Dempsey). In her quest to finalize her and Jake's divorce, Melanie reunites with old friends—including Melanie Lynskey's Lurlynn—and family from the life she abruptly left behind.
Last month, on the 20th anniversary of the film's release in theaters, Reese celebrated the milestone by sharing a clip of a sweet moment between young Melanie (Dakota Fanning) and young Jake (Thomas Curtis).
"20 years ago Sweet Home Alabama came out and completely changed my life," she captioned the Sept. 17 post. "Incredible memories of shooting this movie with these amazing actors—Josh, Patrick, Dakota, Melanie, Jean, Ethan, Mary Kay, Fred, and Candace, of course! So many great scenes and my favorite line... 'So I can kiss you anytime I want.'"
Josh also paid homage to the beloved film on its anniversary, with a snap of him and Reese's characters smiling at the camera. The Ford V Ferrari actor captioned the Instagram post, "20 years ago Sweet Home Alabama came out. I remember that weekend so well. Forever grateful. Love to all the cast and crew (and Dogs!)."