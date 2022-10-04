Watch Megan Fox Do Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's Makeup in Must-See Video

Watch : MGK Talks Megan Fox Wedding Plans & New Documentary

Megan Fox just gave her wild boy a new look.

The Jennifer's Body actress and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's assistant Olivia Stone gave the rapper a glam makeover—and he streamed the entire process on Instagram Live for thousands of fans to see.

During the Oct. 3 video, MGK, 32, asked Megan, 36, to give him a look inspired by singer Doja Cat, the movie Avatar and the year 3050. However, his fiancée chose to go in a different direction and gave him an "Egyptian eye" instead.

"This lid is f--king wild. This s--t looking f--king crazy," he complained, while speaking about the eyelid makeup. "It looks like Towelie in South Park after he does a whippet."

MGK—who shares daughter Casie, 13, with ex Emma Cannon—then addressed people in the comments who took an issue with his makeup look.

"I'm really not tryna hear nothing from some insecure internet dudes, homie," he said. "I'm really not tryna hear none of that. I'm raised around a bunch of strong, powerful women. Even when my daughter wants to do this with me, it's open season. I'm beautiful and you're angry and insecure and incompetent."