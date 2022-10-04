Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Hire Divorce Attorneys Amid Relationship Rumors

Watch : Gisele Bündchen Has "Concerns" Over Tom Brady's NFL Return

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage may be headed for a serious time out.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and supermodel have each retained New York based divorce attorneys, according to an E! News source.

"There has always been a lot of love and passion between them," the source shared. "But now that they have been apart, it seems like this is better for everyone."

The couple, who shares two children including Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, have been married since 2009. And while the pair has faced headlines surrounding their marriage in recent weeks, a source said, "It's surprising to friends they have taken it this far."

E! News has reached out to Tom and Gisele's reps for comment and has yet to hear back.

Last month, Gisele spoke abut wanting Tom to step away from the NFL for good. "I have my concerns," she explained to Elle Sept. 13. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]."