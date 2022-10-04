Tia Mowry Files For Divorce From Cory Hardrict After 14 Years Of Marriage

Watch : Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict

It's over for Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict.

The couple have split after 14 years of marriage, according to a statement shared by Tia on Oct. 4. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote on Instagram. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."

The actress added, "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

In divorce papers filed on Oct. 3 and obtained by E! News, Tia cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for separation. She also requested for legal and physical joint custody of their children—son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4—and asked to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support, citing a premarital agreement.