No Doubt You’ll Love Gwen Stefani’s Birthday Presents From Blake Shelton and Her Sons

Watch : Gwen Stefani Returning to The Voice With Husband Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is just a girl celebrating her hella good birthday.

On Oct. 3, she showed off the gorgeous bouquet of pink, lavender and orange flowers husband Blake Shelton got her as she rang in 53. As she wrote on her Instagram Story, "Thank U husband @Blake Shelton."

Later, she followed it up with the luxe Balenciaga bag from her sons Kingston Rossdale, 16, Zuma Rossdale, 14, and Apollo Rossdale, 8, (with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale): "It's so cute!"

For his part, Shelton made sure Stefani felt loved, sharing a sweet snap on his Instagram Story of them holding hands while looking lovingly at each other. "Happy birthday to my beautiful wife," he wrote. "I love you so freakin much!!!"

These days, the pair—who married in 2021 after six years together—get to clock in extra hours together now that she is back on The Voice, where they first met in 2014.