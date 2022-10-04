No Doubt You’ll Love Gwen Stefani’s Birthday Presents From Blake Shelton and Her Sons

For her 53rd birthday Oct. 3, Gwen Stefani was showered with love and gifts from husband Blake Shelton and her sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. See how they celebrated below.

By Amy Lamare Oct 04, 2022 7:52 PMTags
Gwen StefaniGavin RossdaleBlake SheltonThe VoiceCelebrities
Watch: Gwen Stefani Returning to The Voice With Husband Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is just a girl celebrating her hella good birthday.

On Oct. 3, she showed off the gorgeous bouquet of pink, lavender and orange flowers husband Blake Shelton got her as she rang in 53. As she wrote on her Instagram Story, "Thank U husband @Blake Shelton." 

Later, she followed it up with the luxe Balenciaga bag from her sons Kingston Rossdale, 16, Zuma Rossdale, 14, and Apollo Rossdale, 8, (with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale): "It's so cute!" 

For his part, Shelton made sure Stefani felt loved, sharing a sweet snap on his Instagram Story of them holding hands while looking lovingly at each other.  "Happy birthday to my beautiful wife," he wrote. "I love you so freakin much!!!"

These days, the pair—who married in 2021 after six years together—get to clock in extra hours together now that she is back on The Voice, where they first met in 2014.  

photos
2022 Emmy Awards: Red Carpet Couples

"I was really nervous to come back this season, being married to Blake," she exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes on Sept. 14. "I don't know why. It'd just been a while and I didn't know what we were gonna act like."

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Police Asked to Investigate After Blackpink's Jennie Kim Photo Leak

2

Kanye West References Kim Kardashian's Robbery & Mental Health Journey

3

Why Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Just Hired Divorce Attorneys

And after two years away from the revolving chairs, Gwen said it felt "surreal" to be back. 

"It was very romantic for me," the "Hollaback Girl" singer added. "And then, it was supernatural. We never talked about it, we just went and it was perfect."

The Voice airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Police Asked to Investigate After Blackpink's Jennie Kim Photo Leak

2

Watch Megan Fox Do Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's Makeup in Must-See Video

3

Constance Wu Explains Her Fresh Off the Boat Renewal Tweets

4

Why Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Just Hired Divorce Attorneys

5

Why Gigi Hadid Is Calling "Bully" Kanye West a "Joke"

Latest News

f

Melinda Gates Details "Unbelievably Painful" Divorce From Bill Gates

Will There Be a Sweet Home Alabama Reboot? Reese Witherspoon Says...

Watch Megan Fox Do Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's Makeup in Must-See Video

WandaVision's Emma Caulfield Opens Up About MS Diagnosis

Why Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Just Hired Divorce Attorneys

Breaking

Elon Musk Officially Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal