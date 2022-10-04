This Summer Fridays Hydration Serum Was a Game-Changer for My Skin

Here's what customers are saying:

"So worth it! I use this AM&PM everyday and it keeps my dry skin in check! Absolute staple."

"The hype is real. My sensitive and acne-prone skin drinks this up! I use this serum while skin cycling with Adapalene and this is perfect for recovery days!"

"I'm about to buy my 4th bottle! I'm always wary of 1 or 5 star reviews. They seem fake. But this product 100% deserves 5 stars for me. I absolutely love this serum it was the perfect amount of hydration in the morning all summer to keep away any dryness without feeling like my skin was suffocating in heat/humidity."

"Does everything I need! This works as a serum or single layer moisturizer. It is the closest thing to fragrance free I have ever used. Absorbs quickly and no need for makeup primer. In love!"

"Excellent at moisturizing my face. I have Rosacea, very sensitive skin. No breakouts, I use this every night then moisturize and have bought 2 bottles."

"A must in my routine! Amazing! Game changer for my skin! I live in NYC and my skin can never keep up with the changing conditions but this helps keep it more moisturized and balanced."

"Believe the hype! I have super reactive skin (to irritation and acne) and this is a game changer! I have been using it as my morning moisturizer during hotter months and as a serum the majority of the year. I notice a difference when I use this with redness, irritation, and hydration! I will be keeping this in my routine for sure! A PACKAGING TIP ONCE PRODUCT IS LOW: once it gets low, all you have to do is hold it up to light to find out which side the straw of the pump it is resting against and gently hit it against your hand tilted toward that side to get the product to concentrate under the little straw, then pump it out. I have been able to get aaaaalmost every drop out of it once I did that."

"The most hydrating serum I've ever used. I use this under the Jet Lag mask every night and the combination is perfect for aging skin. I'm working on my second bottle and I rarely am impressed enough to repurchase. I usually finish one and look for another. You will see and feel results from this."

"Happily repurchasing. I'm usually ambivalent about hydrating serums but this one is hands down the best I've ever tried. My skin is truly hydrated and so dewy. In love."

"Life Changing! Absolutely obsessed with this. I'm in my 40s and my skin is becoming dryer and dull. Since I've added this to my routine I cannot believe how soft and glowy my skin is! Only one pump goes a long way and I love how well my makeup glides over top. Will definitely buy again and again."