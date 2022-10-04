Love Is Blind's Iyanna Officially Files for Divorce From Jarrette

Watch : Love Is Blind Season 2 Stars Iyanna & Jarrette Are Divorcing

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones could not make their love last outside the pods.

Nearly two months after the Love Is Blind stars announced their split, Iyanna officially filed for divorce in Chicago, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

Per the docs, Iyanna filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County on Sept. 23, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. She is being represented by attorney Amanda Oliver, while her estranged husband has opted to represent himself.

E! News has reached out to Iyanna's lawyer and Jarrette for comment but has not heard back yet.

Iyanna and Jarrette were two peas in a pod as they navigated their way through season two of Love Is Blind, becoming just one of two couples who made it down the aisle during the season finale. (Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, the other couple who wed during Love Is Blind season two, filed for divorce in August.)