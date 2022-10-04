Kourtney Kardashian Gives Update on Baby Plans With Travis Barker After Pausing IVF Journey

If it's meant to be, it will be... bible.
Kourtney Kardashian is getting candid over what led her and Travis Barker to hit the pause button on trying conceive a baby using in vitro fertilization earlier this year.
"It really took a toll on my health and mentally," the reality star explained during the Oct.4 interview episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it's for so many people but it's just not for me."
Kourtney, 43, added that just like her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, she also got a brain scan and found out that the effects of IVF were imprinted in her brain.
"When I went to get the results, the doctor thought it was mostly from IVF because it affects your adrenals, thyroids and hormones," she shared. "My energy levels since starting that have been really down and I haven't done it since January or February and still my energy levels are still really down."
However, after scouring the internet for ways to help them get pregnant, Kourtney and the Blink 182 drummer, 46, felt like her age played a huge factor in feeling pressured to start IVF in the first place.
"I felt like we kind of got pushed into doing IVF," the Kardashians star admitted. "If you look online, it says if you're over 40 go right away to an IVF doctor. So I felt a little bit pushed."
And even though Kourtney and the musician have paused fertility treatments, they have faith in the Universe and believe it will happen one day.
"I got to a place where I just felt exactly like how timing is everything with me and Travis," the Poosh founder explained. "So, I feel like if it's truly meant to be it will happen."
She added, "We are for now, done with IVF. We say prayers and hope that god blesses us with a baby."
Kourtney and Travis—who tied the knot in Italy in May—documented their experience with IVF on the first season of The Kardashians, and now on Season 2, viewers will get an inside look into the planning of their wedding.
The lovebirds are also busy raising their blended family, which include Kourtney's three kids with ex Scott Disick—Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 7—and Travis's son Landon Barker, 18, and daughter Alabama Barker, 16, who he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The musician is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 23.
And what's next for Kravis?
ABCDEF—the couple has to go.. live their best married life.