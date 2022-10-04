Kourtney Kardashian Gives Update on Baby Plans With Travis Barker After Pausing IVF Journey

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Reveals HOW FAR She'd Go For Flawless Skin

If it's meant to be, it will be... bible.

Kourtney Kardashian is getting candid over what led her and Travis Barker to hit the pause button on trying conceive a baby using in vitro fertilization earlier this year.

"It really took a toll on my health and mentally," the reality star explained during the Oct.4 interview episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it's for so many people but it's just not for me."

Kourtney, 43, added that just like her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, she also got a brain scan and found out that the effects of IVF were imprinted in her brain.

"When I went to get the results, the doctor thought it was mostly from IVF because it affects your adrenals, thyroids and hormones," she shared. "My energy levels since starting that have been really down and I haven't done it since January or February and still my energy levels are still really down."