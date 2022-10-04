This Trailer Is Your Invite to Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's Shotgun Wedding

Watch : Inside Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding: PHOTOS

Sure Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding may have been a fairy tale, but not all brides can say the same of their big day.

And, as it turns out, sometimes J.Lo can't either.

In the first trailer for her latest rom-com Shotgun Wedding, Lopez's Darcy and Josh Duhamel's Tom are set to say "I do" during a picture-perfect destination wedding. But once the planning, the families and the feelings of cold feet get involved, the festivities quickly become the something blue no one asked for.

As Lopez says in the Oct. 4 clip, "Something doesn't feel right."

Oh yeah, and did we mention there's a hostage situation? Now, Darcy and Tom's vows include in sickness and in health—and through grenades and through potential killers.

Lopez and Duhamel—who replaced Armie Hammer in the flick—aren't the only big names who have us eager to RSVP. The cast also includes Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, D'Arcy Carden, Sonia Braga and Desmin Borges.