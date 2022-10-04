You'll Never Load the Dishwasher Wrong Again Thanks to This Viral TikTok Tutorial

Babs Costello, who is known as Brunch with Babs on TikTok, shared a guide on how to properly load a dishwasher—and racked up more than 4.5 million views! See her handy tutorial below.

TikTok's latest viral video has us saying what the fork!

Barbara Costello, who goes by "Brunch With Babs" on the social media platform, is known for posting a wide range of helpful household tips, delicious recipes and general lifestyle hacks. And while sharing yet another handy guide for her Bootcamp Babs series, the 73-year-old blew people's minds when she revealed the proper way to load a dishwasher. 

Yep, it turns out most of us have been incorrectly placing our dirty dishes on the racks. 

"Did your mom ever tell you the do's and don't's of how to load the dishwasher?" the influencer asked her followers in the Sept. 30 tutorial, which has since amassed more than 4.5 million views. "Here's two don'ts before you start loading."

For her first tip, Babs explained why it's better to "scrape not rinse" out any leftover food on dishes: "Not only will you save water but the detergent will have something to adhere to."

Babs also advised keeping objects such as any wooden pieces and "your kitchen knives" out of the dishwasher because they don't belong there in the first place. 

While the lifestyle guru also shared ways to load mugs, bowls and utensils, it was her wine glass hack that took the internet by storm. 

"For tall wine glasses," she began, "don't forget to drop your top shelf down before closing."

Babs then proceeded to demonstrate how to lower and raise the top rack of the dishwasher.

As one follower commented, "THE SHELVES LOWER WHAAAATTTTT."

"I'm sorry… the top rack goes… DOWN?!" another TikToker replied, to which someone else responded, "Oh my God I'm 43 years old and just learned that the top shelf lowers!"

And for those interested in more wisdom, Babs is here for all your lifestyle needs, as she had adorably labeled herself as "Everyone's grandmother."

@brunchwithbabs ??  Did your Mom ever teach you the Do’s and Don’ts for loading the dishwasher?  In our family, when it comes to chores, how to load the dishwasher is one of the hottest topics.  Let’s face it, everyone has their own system that they think is the only way to load the dishwasher.  Well, Babs’ is here to teach you the proper way to load your dishwasher so that each and every dish comes out sparkling clean.  ?? Xo Babs #dishwasher #howtoloadadishwasher ? original sound - everyone’s grandmother

See her tutorial above!

