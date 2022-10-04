Netflix's Bling Empire is Expanding to a Lavish New Location

Watch : Kim Lee RESTRICTS Bling Empire Co-Star's Kevin Krieder's DMs

Bling Empire is about to get even bling-ier.

On Oct. 4, Netflix announced a spinoff of the luxurious reality series taking place in a glamorous new location: the Big Apple! Titled Bling Empire: New York, the series will follow a fresh group of wealthy and sophisticated Asian-Americans from NYC. But not everyone is a new face, as Bling Empire (and Rich Kids of Beverly Hills) star Dorothy Wang will be starring in the spin-off. Don't forget, Dorothy moved to the East Coast at the end of season two!

"New York City, I'm here!" she announces in the teaser. "I'm hoping that I'll vibe with New York guys more than LA guys."

The teaser then goes on to introduce us to key new cast members, including fashionista Tina Leung, "master networkers" Stephen and Deborah Hung and serial dater Richard Chang. But don't expect this to be an exact replica of the original. According to the streamer, in Bling Empire: New York City, "conversations are direct, not coded, and competition—for love, for money, and for power—is fierce."