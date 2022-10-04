Marvel, Parks & Recreation & More: 15 Funko Pops To Treat Yourself With Just Because

From T'Challa to Janet Snakehole, here are the Funko Pops we recommend gifting someone (even yourself!) with this week.

By Sophy Ziss Oct 04, 2022 4:15 PMTags
Everyone loves a Funko Pop! They're just irresistible. Offering a wide range of specific, delightful, and detailed desk accessories (at least, that's how I use them — they're also toys, decor, or whatever you'd like them to be), Funko Pops are designed to show off your interests your way. No matter how niche they may be. In fact, the more niche your interests, the more fun you'll have finding the right Pop for you.

With Funkos, you can make it clear that you're not just an average Disney fan; you want to put together your very own Bo Peep Toy Story DIY Funko, instead of just grabbing one off the shelf. Or while some people might like April Ludgate from Parks & Recreation, you take it a step further by celebrating her quirky charms via Janet Snakehole.

Maybe none of this is for you, but you know someone who'd love to be surprised with a portable (and collectable!) representation of a few of their favorite things. So whether you're a collector, an enthusiast, or just looking for a little treat, you'll find something in this list of 15 unique Funko Pops to love. Maybe even more than one! Hey, you deserve it. And they make great conversation starters, too. 

Black Panther 351

This regal take on Black Panther shows T'Challa in his traditional (robe) outfit. Not that other look you may know him for. 

Dumbledore & Hogwarts Castle

This unique set from the "POP Town" collection includes Dumbledore and Hogwarts Castle. It's an anniversary edition first released to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the release of the first movie.

Janet Snakehole

This one's for true Parks & Rec fans: A Funko that honors not just Pawnee's April Ludgate, but her kooky alter-ego Janet Snakehole. 

Sanrio x Naruto Chococat

What's better than a Naruto or a Sanrio Funko? One that combines the two. Basically, Chococat is ready for Halloween already.

Roseanne Roseannadanna

Classic SNL fans will love this version of Gilda Radner's iconic "Weekend Update" correspondent Roseanne Roseannadanna.

Dia De Los Muertos Harley Quinn

DC Comics fans will appreciate this twist on the traditional Harley Quinn design celebrating upcoming Mexican holiday El Dia De Los Muertos.

Ravonna Renslayer with Miss Minutes

Get pumped for Loki S2 with this "buddy set" celebrating two of the TVA's most loyal employees. They probably won't be watching everything you do.

Admiral Zhao

Fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender antagonists will appreciate this version of Zhao. They may even already have a Prince Zuko he could spar with. 

Van Helsing

More people should be talking about Bram Stoker's Dracula at any given time. Encourage this behavior by scooping a Van Helsing Funko Pop for your desk this month.

SLAM Cover Allen Iverson

NBA (and all-around) legend Allen Iverson is known to fans as "The Answer," The answer to what to treat a Sixers fan with this week? This toy commemorating his iconic SLAM cover from 1999. 

Alien as Buzz

Is the Alien dressed up for Halloween? Is it just being mischievous? Either way, I absolutely love it, and you don't need a claw machine to get it.

Dexter with Remote

Dee Dee! What did I say about adding nostalgic, Dexter's Lab-themed Funko Pops to my laboratory? I said please let me know when something fun like this becomes available.

Mojo Jojo

Add some throwback fun to your collection with the villainous Mojo Jojo from Powerpuff Girls.

Candyman with Bees

Any horror fans out there? Don't say the name of this Funko Pop too many times — just grab it to celebrate the spooky season in style.

Bo Peep (DIY)

For the more creative Funko fan, this unique kit lets you DIY your very own Bo Peep from Toy Story.

