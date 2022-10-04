Coldplay Postpones Shows as Chris Martin Battles "Serious Lung Infection"

Coldplay announced a pause in their tour while singer Chris Martin battles a lung infection. Read a statement from the band about the front-man's health below.

Chris Martin is putting his health first.

On doctor's orders, the Coldplay singer will spend the next three weeks resting as he battles a lung infection, the band shared on Oct. 4.

"With deep regret, we've been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023," a statement posted to Coldplay's social media accounts began. "We're working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days."

"To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we're extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we're so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritize Chris' health," the band continued. "Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new rescheduled dates. These will happen in early 2023 and will be announced very soon. However, we will also honor all requests for ticket refunds-which will be available at the point of sale."

The band noted that they're "optimistic" that Chris will return in "good health" after his medical break. 

"To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies," the statement concluded, "and thank you as always for your love and support."

In response to Chris' health news, many fans flooded the band's Instagram comments with well-wishes. "Take care of yourself Chris, we'll wait!!!" one Instagram user wrote. "Love you so much, see you soon." While another added, "Have a good recovery Chris."

