Why Gigi Hadid Is Calling "Bully" Kanye West a "Joke"

It only took about four or five seconds for Gigi Hadid to publicly address Kanye West.



As the Grammy winner held his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show in Paris on Oct. 3, many attendees took to social media to express their criticism on his latest line—one of which included Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

After the fashion editor shared her thoughts on his controversial clothing, Kanye responded by sharing photos of her to his Instagram feed, along with captions criticizing her style—which prompted Gigi Hadid to enter the chat in her defense.



"You wish u had a percentage of her intellect," Gigi—who has collaborated with and is close friends with Gabriella—wrote under one of his Instagram posts on Oct. 4. "You have no idea haha…. If there's actually a point to any of your s--t. She might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor' of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You're a bully and a joke."