Cheslie Kryst Honored During 2022 Miss USA Pageant 8 Months After Her Death

In mid-July, Miss USA organizers told E! News about the organization's plans to honor the beauty queen, lawyer and TV correspondent moving forward, which included moving the location of this year's pageant to where Kryst was crowned more than three years ago.

"In honor of Cheslie's memory, we found it to be a fitting full circle moment that this year, the 2022 Miss USA pageant will be held at the same venue in Reno, Nevada," Miss USA Organization President Crystle Stewart said. "Not only as a way to keep Cheslie's legacy alive but also to pay homage to the great city of Reno."

