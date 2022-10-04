Nia Long Shares Message on Mental Health Amid Fiancé Ime Udoka's Scandal

Watch : Nia Long SPEAKS OUT After Ime Udoka's Boston Celtics Suspension

Nia Long doesn't owe anyone an explanation.

Nearly two weeks after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics for violating team policies, the Best Man actress, 51, returned to social media, sharing a quote about mental health.

"A tip for mental health," the Oct. 3 Instagram post read, "learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing."

Nia—who got engaged to Ime in 2015—received a lot of support and encouragement from her close friends in the comments section of her post, including fashion designer Tina Knowles-Lawson, who commented, "Yessssssss!!! Facts Nia."

The Woman King actress Viola Davis wrote, "Love it!!" while rapper Busta Rhymes wrote, "Yes Queen."

Nia's post comes more than a week after Ime, 45, was suspended on Sept. 22 for the upcoming 2022-2023 basketball season by the Celtics for violating team policies. Though the organization didn't specify what rules were broken, ESPN reported, citing multiple sources, that the coach was facing disciplinary action for allegedly having "an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff."