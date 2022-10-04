Why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Still Live in 2 Separate Homes

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Call Each Other 'Kravis'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are putting their kids first.

While the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer are officially husband and wife after tying the knot in not one but three ceremonies this year, they're waiting for the right time to officially combine their homes. "I think we're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids," Kourtney—who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick—told Amanda Hirsch on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "For the most part...we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house."

In addition to Kourtney's three kids, Travis shares Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 23, with ex Shanna Moakler.

"There will be [a joint house]," Kourtney, who lives in the same neighborhood as Travis, confirmed on the Oct. 4 episode. "We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their wholes lives, for the most part, and they each have their rooms. And we are a block away."