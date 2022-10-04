Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Recall Falling in Love on Big Bang Theory Set

"A wonderful thing about walking onto the stage, much of the time, was that I got to leave all my personal drama behind," Johnny shared. "I had to. But you would think it might have been weird given there was a time Kaley and I did consider marrying, so those scenes would have been complicated at the very least. But she and I are seasoned professionals, and we've been doing this since we were kids, so we used it as a bit of therapy."



And as Kaley, who is currently dating Tom Pelphrey noted, not only were she and Johnny able to work through their breakup—the two have remained the closest of friends.



"There was such a comfort level, and he always was so supportive of me," she said. "We would almost finish each other's sentences. We knew each other's characters so well, but he was just constantly a steadfast person in my life, on that show, on that set."