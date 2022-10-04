Go Inside Tay Dome’s Floral Bridal Shower Before Wedding to Taylor Lautner

Nearly one year after accepting Taylor Lautner’s proposal, Tay Dom celebrated her upcoming wedding with a floral-themed bridal shower.

By Ashley Joy Parker Oct 04, 2022 2:57 AMTags
WeddingsEngagementsTaylor LautnerCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Taylor Lautner's Soon-To-Be Wife Will Also Be Named Taylor Lautner

Forget werewolves: She's shapeshifting into a bride.

Before tying the knot with Taylor Lautner, Tay Dome celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a stylish floral-themed bridal shower.

On Oct. 3, the registered nurse posted several photos to Instagram from the afternoon event, including a gorgeous table setting, yummy charcuterie spread and a fun DIY flower bar. For her big day, the bride-to-be wore a white eyelet, puff-sleeve mini-dress, styled with block sandals and a collection of Blue Nile Diamond jewelry.

In another post, Tay shared a more pics of her in her bridal shower ensemble with the sweet caption, "I can't wait to marry you @taylorlautnerposed."

The snaps caught the attention of her husband-to-be who left cheeky comment, "911: what is your emergency Me: my fiancé just posted [fire emoji] pics."

Taylor and Tay first sparked romance rumors in 2018 and made their relationship Instagram official in October of that year. At the time, the Twilight actor posted a photo of himself kissing Tay as they rocked Space Jam-inspired Halloween costumes. Three years later Taylor popped the question. 

photos
2022 Celebrity Engagements

"11.11.2021," he wrote on Instagram as he shared behind-the-scenes photos of the emotional proposal. "And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

"Saddened" Try Guys Break Down Timeline of Ned Fulmer Cheating Scandal

2

Police Asked to Investigate After Blackpink's Jennie Kim Photo Leak

3

House of the Dragon: Rhaenyra & Daemon Are Finally Together

photos
Inside Sarah Hyland's Bridal Shower Before Wells Adams Wedding
Instagram

Taylor proposed with a custom-designed piece from Ring Concierge, according to the brand. The actor selected an oval-cut diamond set in a platinum whisper-thin pave and added a hidden halo to the diamond.

Tay shared a photo from the big moment on her own Instagram, calling her fiancé her "absolute best friend," adding, "I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU." 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Police Asked to Investigate After Blackpink's Jennie Kim Photo Leak

2

House of the Dragon: Rhaenyra & Daemon Are Finally Together

3

"Saddened" Try Guys Break Down Timeline of Ned Fulmer Cheating Scandal

4

Constance Wu Shares Update About Life With Her 2-Year-Old Daughter

5

Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel Crowned Miss USA 2022

Latest News

Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel Crowned Miss USA 2022

Elizabeth Olsen Recalls Getting Panic Attacks Every Hour in New York

Go Inside Tay Dome’s Bridal Shower Before Wedding to Taylor Lautner

"Saddened" Try Guys Break Down Timeline of Ned Fulmer Cheating Scandal

DWTS: See Kourtney & Travis Support Charli D'Amelio

Why Elizabeth Holmes' Fraud Sentencing Has Been Delayed

Bachelor in Paradise: Why Romeo Found Himself in Tears