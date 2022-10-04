Go Inside Tay Dome’s Floral Bridal Shower Before Wedding to Taylor Lautner

Watch : Taylor Lautner's Soon-To-Be Wife Will Also Be Named Taylor Lautner

Forget werewolves: She's shapeshifting into a bride.

Before tying the knot with Taylor Lautner, Tay Dome celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a stylish floral-themed bridal shower.

On Oct. 3, the registered nurse posted several photos to Instagram from the afternoon event, including a gorgeous table setting, yummy charcuterie spread and a fun DIY flower bar. For her big day, the bride-to-be wore a white eyelet, puff-sleeve mini-dress, styled with block sandals and a collection of Blue Nile Diamond jewelry.

In another post, Tay shared a more pics of her in her bridal shower ensemble with the sweet caption, "I can't wait to marry you @taylorlautnerposed."

The snaps caught the attention of her husband-to-be who left cheeky comment, "911: what is your emergency Me: my fiancé just posted [fire emoji] pics."

Taylor and Tay first sparked romance rumors in 2018 and made their relationship Instagram official in October of that year. At the time, the Twilight actor posted a photo of himself kissing Tay as they rocked Space Jam-inspired Halloween costumes. Three years later Taylor popped the question.