"Saddened" Try Guys Break Down Full Timeline of Ned Fulmer Cheating Scandal

Watch : Ned Fulmer Leaves The Try Guys After "Workplace Relationship"

The Try Guys are trying to move on without Ned Fulmer.

On Oct. 3, the remaining members of the comedy group—Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld and Keith Habersberger—spoke out about the recent scandal that led to Ned's exit. In a YouTube video titled "what happened," the content creators explained that they wanted to share a "timeline of what's transpired and some transparency into our decision" to remove the 35-year-old from the company they founded together after discovering that he had a relationship with another employee.

"On Labor Day weekend, multiple fans alerted us that they had seen Ned and an employee engaging in public romantic behavior," Keith began. "We reached out to check on that employee. Ned confirmed the reports."

According to the group, Ned—who is married with two children to interior designer Ariel Fulmer—also confirmed that the relationship with the employee "had been going on for some time, which was was obviously very shocking to us." The news sparked their company, 2nd Try LLC, to launch a three-week investigation into Ned's actions, with the comedian immediately removed from his position as well as any content that would be released during the process.