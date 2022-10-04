DWTS: See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in the Crowd to Support Charli D'Amelio

Watch : Gabby Windey Dishes on Fiance Erich Schwer's DWTS Support

James Bond Night left the ballroom shaken and stirred.

The Oct. 3 episode of Dancing With the Stars played homage to 007 with some of the highest scores of the season.

For the third week in a row, TikTok superstar Charli D'Amelio topped the leaderboard with partner Mark Ballas. Their rumba to Billie Eilish's "No Time to Die" earned 33 points with some very special guests in the audience: boyfriend Landon Barker, Landon's dad Travis Barker, Landon's step-mom Kourtney Kardashian and Charli's older sister Dixie D'Amelio.

For the second consecutive week, Charli and Mark's scores earned them a three-way first place tie with The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, as well as Wayne Brady and his partner Witney Carson.

It was also a big night for Charli's mom Heidi D'Amelio, whose Argentine tango to Jack White and Alicia Keys' "Another Way to Die" alongside partner Artem Chigvintsev earned her a season-high score of 32 points, good for fourth place.