DWTS: See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in the Crowd to Support Charli D'Amelio

James Bond Night left the ballroom shaken and stirred.
The Oct. 3 episode of Dancing With the Stars played homage to 007 with some of the highest scores of the season.
For the third week in a row, TikTok superstar Charli D'Amelio topped the leaderboard with partner Mark Ballas. Their rumba to Billie Eilish's "No Time to Die" earned 33 points with some very special guests in the audience: boyfriend Landon Barker, Landon's dad Travis Barker, Landon's step-mom Kourtney Kardashian and Charli's older sister Dixie D'Amelio.
For the second consecutive week, Charli and Mark's scores earned them a three-way first place tie with The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, as well as Wayne Brady and his partner Witney Carson.
It was also a big night for Charli's mom Heidi D'Amelio, whose Argentine tango to Jack White and Alicia Keys' "Another Way to Die" alongside partner Artem Chigvintsev earned her a season-high score of 32 points, good for fourth place.
As for the bad news, the combined judges' and fan vote found Cheryl Ladd, with partner Louis van Amstel, and Sam Champion, with partner Cheryl Burke, in the bottom two.
After escaping elimination last week, Cheryl and Louis weren't so lucky this time around. Judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough all voted to save Sam and Cheryl, signaling the end of the road for the Charlie's Angels legend.
Find out how the remaining celebs will pay tribute to their favorite Disney+ shows when Dancing With the Stars returns next Monday live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the streamer.
For a full update on the Dancing With the Stars scorecard, keep scrolling!