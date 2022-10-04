Pregnant TikToker Abbie Herbert Reveals Sex of Baby

Poppy is about to have a little brother.
Roughly one month after Abbie Herbert announced that she and husband Josh Herbert are expecting, it has been revealed that their little one on the way is a boy.
Abbie and Josh shared the moment they learned of their baby's sex in an Oct. 3 YouTube video on their joint channel. But before showing off the special moment, Abbie and Josh weighed in on their predictions.
The 25-year-old declared, "I think it's a boy." Josh was on the same page as he shared, "I'm going team boy as well."
"I was team girl this morning when I woke up," he added, "but then I was like, ‘I don't know. I think it's gonna be a boy.' But either way, boy, girl, we're excited."
As for Poppy's prediction? The couple's 16-month-old daughter didn't have much to say, but she did point to a pink balloon which Abbie took as her vote for team girl.
So, how did they reveal the baby's sex? At the time, Abbie and Josh each pulled open a door to a freestanding closet which was filled with blue clothes, books and blankets. After opening the doors to see an array of blue items, the couple embraced one another.
The moment brought family members to tears, which Abbie explained was for a special reason. "All my family is crying cause there's no boys," she said in the video. "None. Not one boy."
Last month, Abbie shared the moment she learned that she was expecting, showing footage of herself pacing the bathroom floor while debating when to look at the test. The results left her speechless.
News of her pregnancy comes after Abbie announced in May that she had suffered a pregnancy loss.
"Unfortunately this just wasn't our time & God has a different plan for us," Abbie wrote in a May TikTok video. "It's been hard navigating this experience but it's only made us stronger."
She added, "We will be here waiting for you baby #2 Whenever you are ready."