Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Claim She Wore a Fat Suit in Movie Till

Whoopi Goldberg is setting the record straight about her character's physical appearance in the movie Till.
After a reviewer criticized Goldberg's alleged fat suit in the biographical drama, Goldberg corrected the critic on the The View, stating that there was no such costume involved in her portrayal of Alma Carthan. Carthan is Emmett Till's grandmother and mother of Mamie Till, whose pursuit of justice for her son's killing is the center of the movie.
"There was a young lady who writes for one of the magazines, and she was distracted by my fat suit, in her review," Goldberg said on the Oct. 3 episode of the talk show. "I don't really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit. That was me."
She added, "That was steroids. Remember last year? I assume you don't watch the show, or you would know that was not a fat suit."
Goldberg was referring to her experience with sciatica in June 2021. Goldberg described the condition as a "bulging disc in your back and it impacts the sciatic nerve, which sends pain down your leg." As of result, Goldberg said she had to use a walker and take steroids as part of her recovery process.
Reflecting on the critics' words in the Oct. 3 episode, the Sister Act star said she was sure that the writer "didn't mean to be demeaning," but nonetheless gave candid remarks about what was written.
"I just want to let you know that it's OK to not be a fan of movie, but you want to leave people's looks out," Goldberg said. "So just comment on the acting. And if you have a question, ask somebody."
Entertainment Weekly reported that the article in question was the Daily Beast's Oct. 1 review of Till, which was updated on Oct. 3 with an editor's note that read, "This story has been updated to reflect that Whoopi Goldberg says she was not wearing a fat suit."
Goldberg's The View co-hosts gave their own positive reviews on the movie, calling it impactful and a labor of love.
"It's one of those movies that sticks with you for weeks afterwards," The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin said. You can take kids to see this because you don't show the violence, but you show the hatred. You show the pain."
She continued, "I'm not surprised it's getting Oscars buzz. This is one of the most powerful movies I've seen in a very long time."
Till is out in theaters on Oct. 14.