Constance Wu Shares Update About Life With Her 2-Year-Old Daughter

Watch : Constance Wu Says She Faced Sexual Harassment on Fresh Off the Boat

Constance Wu's daughter will see this movie later, alligator.

The Crazy Rich Asians star gave a glimpse into her life as a mom of a 2-year-old daughter while speaking with reporters at the premiere of Lyle, Lyle Crocodile on Oct. 2.

And while her daughter might not have the attention span to enjoy the animated movie just yet, Wu is looking forward to sharing her latest (family-friendly) flick with her baby girl one day.

"I started my TV career doing a family show, which was amazing," The Fresh Off the Boat actor said at the New York event. "And I really loved being on that show. And so it's wonderful to be able to do that again. And now that I have a kid, it's something I can hopefully share with her."

She added, "If she could sit still for more than 10 minutes, which is not yet but hopefully someday soon, she's only 2!"

Wu, 40, shares her 2-year-old daughter with her boyfriend, musician Ryan Kattner, the front man for the experimental rock band Man Man.