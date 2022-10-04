See Miss USA 2022 Contestants in Their State Costumes

Miss USA 2022 contestants honored their respective states with extravagant looks during the costume competition of the beauty pageant on Oct. 2. See the outfits.

These ladies know how to represent!

On Oct. 2, 51 contestants vying for the title of Miss USA 2022 showed off their state pride during the beauty pageant's costume competition. Hosted by reigning Miss USA Elle Smith and FYI correspondent Christian Murphy, the runway show featured extravagant looks that paid homage to the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Take, for instance, Miss Massachusetts Skarlet Ramirez, who rocked a towering backpiece adorned with dozens of red, white and blue feathers as a nod to the Boston Red Sox. Meanwhile, Miss Kansas Elyse Noe chose to give a shoutout to her alma mater, the University of Kansas, by strutting down the catwalk in an iridescent version of the school's Jayhawks basketball team jersey.

However, the most show-stopping look was donned by Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel, whose elaborate blue outfit—complete with a large headpiece, massive train and corset with LED lights—won her first place in the the costume competition. Designed by Patrick Isorena, the number was a reimagining of Texas' official state flower, the bluebonnet.

photos
Meet the 51 Miss USA 2022 Contestants

Miss Tennessee Emily Suttle's fiery red gown landed her in second place, while Miss Maine Elizabeth Kervin's feathery look nabbed her third place.

Keep scrolling to see looks from this year's state costume contest.

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Alabama USA

Katelyn Vinson

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Alaska USA

Courtney Schuman

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Arizona USA

Isabel Ticlo

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Arkansas USA

Rylie Wagner

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss California USA

Tiffany Johnson

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Colorado USA

Alexis Glover

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Connecticut USA

Cynthia Dias

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Delaware USA

Grace Lange

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss District of Columbia USA

Faith Porter

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Florida USA

Taylor Fulford

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Georgia USA

Holly Haynes

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Hawaii USA

Kiana Yamat

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Idaho USA

Jordana Dahmen

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Indiana USA

Samantha Toney

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Iowa USA

Randi Estabrook

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Kansas USA

Elyse Noe

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Kentucky USA

Lizzy Neutz

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Maine USA

Elizabeth Kervin

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Maryland USA

Caleigh Shade

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Massachusetts USA

Skarlet Ramirez

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Michigan USA

Aria Hutchinson

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Minnesota USA

Madeline Helget

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Mississippi USA

Hailey White

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Missouri USA

Mikala McGhee

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Nebraska 2022

Natalie Pieper

Finesse Levine for Miss USA
Miss Montana USA

Heather Lee O'Keefe

