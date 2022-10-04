Why Romeo Alexander Found Himself in Tears on Bachelor in Paradise

This Romeo may never find his Juliet.
During the Oct. 3 episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Romeo Alexander found himself at odds with several of the ladies after pursuing many of them at once. Heading into the episode, Romeo seemed dedicated to Jill Chin, who he picked after slighting Kira Mengistu in the season premiere.
But Romeo's heart wasn't solely set on Jill, as Michelle Young's ex attempted to kiss Brittany Galvin ahead of the rose ceremony. This left Jill understandably enraged. "Usually, people who get a second chance do something with it," she said in a confessional. "Bro, at least have a little bit of respect for me."
When Romeo tried to explain himself to Jill, she made it clear that she had zero interest in his excuses and walked away. "Bye," she snapped at her former fling. "I've already wasted my time."
As Romeo continued to pursue her, Jill accused him of playing games, which she called "so stupid."
Later on, a tearful Jill told the cameras, "I've been bamboozled."
So, it wasn't surprising that Jill shut down Romeo's attempt at reconciling, telling him ahead of the rose ceremony, "I don't feel like you deserve to say anything to me. I'm so hurt by you."
After Romeo tried to defend that he didn't mean to hurt Jill, she held him accountable for pursing Brittany "right in front of my face."
"I'm sorry, but I'm kind of a great person," she continued. "And you f--king know that."
Despite his failed apology, Romeo still asked if Jill would be willing to accept his rose at the end of the night. Her answer? "Explore other options, because this door is firmly shut and I can't trust anything you say. There's no more chances left."
This left Romeo scrambling to find another half before the night's end, which resulted in him turning to the previously rejected Kira. During a one-on-one chat, Romeo confessed that he wanted to "salvage" what they had before. Kira, who had called Romeo "old news" earlier in the evening, was wary of this confession.
"I have a hard time trusting you right now," Kira responded. "I don't appreciate how you treated me and I'm not gonna be quick to forgive."
She did, however, offer up a sympathetic hug as Romeo broke down in tears on the beach.
Left with little to no options, Romeo took his tears to the bar, where he admitted that he had "damaged some friendships."
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.