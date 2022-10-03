Jana Kramer Recalls Escaping an Alleged Abuser In Deeply Personal Instagram Post

Watch : Bella Hadid Recounts "Abuse" in Past Relationships

Jana Kramer is reflecting on her past as she moves towards the future.

The 38-year-old shared a message about the alleged abuse she once endured from a romantic partner—noting that for a long time, she believed she "deserved it."

"I was so full of shame," Jana wrote on Instagram Oct. 1. "I was made to feel like I had no one, and no one would believe me and that the reason I would be choked or hit was because I was bad."

The Michigan native paired her message with a throwback photo of her and her mom, Nora Kramer—and detailed what comes to mind when she sees that shot.

"I don't remember the excuses that I told people when I flew home to escape my abuser about the cuts and scrapes on my shoulder and arms, or why my ribs were hurting," Jana wrote. "But when I look at this photo that's all I see. I see a broken girl who was weeks prior pinned to the ground while the man that 'loved' me was strangling me saying that he was going kill me."