The Nostalgic Way The Walking Dead Is Honoring Its Past In Final Episodes

Watch : Happy Halloween From "The Walking Dead": E! News Rewind

What's old is new again—even on The Walking Dead.

On Oct. 2, the first of the storied zombie drama's final eight episodes premiered and things kicked off with a montage narrated by Judith (Cailey Fleming), the daughter of Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) and Shane (Jon Bernthal), who was adopted by Rick (Andrew Lincoln).

"I've heard a lot of stories about when the world fell," she said. "There were more dead than living, and it started to look like the world would go cold."

As Judith spoke, images from seasons' past flashed across the screen, including Rick in The Walking Dead's very first episode in 2010, as well as glimpses at characters like Beta (Ryan Hurst), Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) from across the years.

So, what was the motivation for this trip down memory lane?

"When we were working on this last block, we were looking for things that would give us a sense of history," The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang told Entertainment Weekly Oct. 3, "because the Commonwealth thematically has so much to do with who were you before, and you're stuck being that. And I think the story for our characters is, can we grow from who we were before?