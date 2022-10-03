Exclusive

How Scooter Braun's Ex Yael Cohen and Kids Are Navigating Life After Divorce

In an exclusive chat with E! News, F*ck Cancer co-founder Yael Cohen opened up about the "new landscape" she and her kids are facing following her divorce with Scooter Braun. Find out more.

Yael Cohen is finding harmony in her home.

More than two years after splitting with Scooter Braun, the F*ck Cancer co-founder exclusively opened up to E! News about her family's new dynamics. 

"Obviously, it's a new landscape," the mom of Jagger, 7, Levi, 5, and Hart, 3 shared while attending the Barbara Berlanti "Heroes Gala" Benefiting F--k Cancer event. "Everyone is figuring it out—but with love, grace and respect. That's all you can hope for." 

One thing that their kids do have a hard time wrapping their heads around? What their parents do for a living.

"They're so young," she told E!. "Luckily, they're not super aware and we're going to keep it that way as long as we can."

However, Cohen is open to her kids about the message behind her charity, which aims to raise awareness about early cancer detection and prevention. Given how her mother's breast cancer diagnosis helped inspired the creation of F*ck Cancer, Cohen believes that it's important to share how the disease has affected their family.

"We just had the conversation walking out the door," she said. "I talked about when [my mom] was sick and about the people who stepped up to help us and hold us up. That's what we do now for other people."

Though a source initially told E! News in 2021 that Cohen and Braun were taking "some time apart" during a rough patch in their seven-year marriage, the two went forward with their separation and filed for divorce later that year.

Their divorce was finalized last month, with the two sharing joint legal and physical custody of their children, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

Braun recently touched on his divorce, sharing that he's now "in a good place because I'm understanding that I can treat people with kindness and respect, but I can also have boundaries."

"The last two-and-a-half years have been the hardest two-and-a-half years of my life, yet the most rewarding," he said in an interview with NPR. "Sometimes, you got to be broken open so there's a hole for something to get inside. That's how we get filled up."

