How Scooter Braun's Ex Yael Cohen and Kids Are Navigating Life After Divorce

Yael Cohen is finding harmony in her home.

More than two years after splitting with Scooter Braun, the F*ck Cancer co-founder exclusively opened up to E! News about her family's new dynamics.

"Obviously, it's a new landscape," the mom of Jagger, 7, Levi, 5, and Hart, 3 shared while attending the Barbara Berlanti "Heroes Gala" Benefiting F--k Cancer event. "Everyone is figuring it out—but with love, grace and respect. That's all you can hope for."

One thing that their kids do have a hard time wrapping their heads around? What their parents do for a living.

"They're so young," she told E!. "Luckily, they're not super aware and we're going to keep it that way as long as we can."

However, Cohen is open to her kids about the message behind her charity, which aims to raise awareness about early cancer detection and prevention. Given how her mother's breast cancer diagnosis helped inspired the creation of F*ck Cancer, Cohen believes that it's important to share how the disease has affected their family.