Watch Cardi B’s Son Wave Talk to “Mommy” and Prepare to Melt

Watch : How Cardi B Changes Diapers With Long Nails: TUTORIAL

You'll need to wave the baby fever away after seeing this video.

In an adorable Instagram Stories post, Cardi B shared a video of her 12-month-old son Wave calling for his mom. The Oct. 3 clip showed her youngest talking to his "mommy" before attempting to get closer with the rapper. Though he sightly stumbles, the moment is still guaranteed to melt your heart, especially when Cardi so sweetly says, "Uh oh."

The precious video is a rare peek inside Cardi and Offset's world as parents, the two having welcomed Wave last September and daughter Kulture in July 2018. (Offset is also dad to Jordan Cephus, 12, Kalea Marie Cephus, 7, and Kody Cephus, 7, from previous relationships.)

And as expected, Wave is living the life of luxury. Need proof? He entered his first birthday party in his own toy car, which was Cardi's younger sister Hennessy's idea.