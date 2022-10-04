RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Addresses Rumors She Dated Cynthia Bailey's Ex Peter Thomas

Word on the street is Gizelle Bryant and Peter Thomas have never hooked up.
After her co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett brought up rumors Gizelle and Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband were more than friends, The Real Housewives of Potomac star is speaking out.
"I've known Peter for years," Gizelle exclusively told E! News, noting Peter makes an appearance during season seven of the Bravo hit. "Peter comes around the group. I didn't bring him around the group, someone else did. No, Peter and I have never dated, will not date. I think he's a great guy, but not for me."
After meeting at the BET Awards years ago, the duo became fast friends. But, that's it. "I love Cynthia," she said. "Peter is an absolute no."
Following her brief reconciliation and breakup with ex-husband Jamal Bryant last year, Gizelle says she's currently "in these streets" looking for love—but she's in no rush for anything serious.
"I'm dating, I'm single," the 52-year-old revealed. "I'm enjoying just being free and casual—just being me."
It's an attitude she hopes her co-star Ashley Darby—who announced in April that she and husband Michael Darby are divorcing—can adopt as well.
"Of course, I never wanna see a family break up," the mother of three said. "I believe in marriage, so I was hurt for her. But I'm here to support her no matter what. If she decides to get back with Michael tomorrow, I'm here to support her."
Hear more season seven scoop from Gizelle in the video above, and scroll down for the ladies' stunning new cast photos.
The Real Housewives of Potomac returns Sunday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)