RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Addresses Rumors She Dated Cynthia Bailey's Ex Peter Thomas

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant set the record straight about rumors she hooked up with Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband Peter Thomas. Here's the truth.

Watch: Gizelle Bryant Clears Up On-Going Dating Rumors

Word on the street is Gizelle Bryant and Peter Thomas have never hooked up.

After her co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett brought up rumors Gizelle and Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband were more than friends, The Real Housewives of Potomac star is speaking out.

"I've known Peter for years," Gizelle exclusively told E! News, noting Peter makes an appearance during season seven of the Bravo hit. "Peter comes around the group. I didn't bring him around the group, someone else did. No, Peter and I have never dated, will not date. I think he's a great guy, but not for me."

After meeting at the BET Awards years ago, the duo became fast friends. But, that's it. "I love Cynthia," she said. "Peter is an absolute no."

Following her brief reconciliation and breakup with ex-husband Jamal Bryant last year, Gizelle says she's currently "in these streets" looking for love—but she's in no rush for anything serious.

"I'm dating, I'm single," the 52-year-old revealed. "I'm enjoying just being free and casual—just being me."

It's an attitude she hopes her co-star Ashley Darby—who announced in April that she and husband Michael Darby are divorcing—can adopt as well.

MJ Photos/Shutterstock/Getty Images

"Of course, I never wanna see a family break up," the mother of three said. "I believe in marriage, so I was hurt for her. But I'm here to support her no matter what. If she decides to get back with Michael tomorrow, I'm here to support her."

Hear more season seven scoop from Gizelle in the video above, and scroll down for the ladies' stunning new cast photos.

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns Sunday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Bravo
Gizelle Bryant

Gizelle Bryant is inching closer to becoming an empty nester, but it's bittersweet. Her oldest, Grace, received her driver's license and is ready to hit the road, while twins Adore and Angel are turning 16 and will be leaving the west wing soon. Gizelle is also "in these streets" dating and rekindling a romance with someone from her past but finds herself entangled in drama involving another housewife's husband.

Bravo
Karen Huger

Karen Huger is looking and feeling better than ever with some "tweaks." Her choices have left Ray questioning the motives behind her refresh. He worries the vanity procedures could have a negative impact on their daughter, Rayvin.

Bravo
Ashley Darby

Ashley Darby recently separated from Michael, and her main focus is motherhood with a little TikTok on the side. She's looking for a new home for herself and her boys, but with Michael's help, which makes the women question if she wants to be free of him.

Bravo
Robyn Dixon

Robyn Dixon and Juan are finally engaged and everyone is expecting a wedding any day now...everyone but the Dixons, who have mastered the art of procrastination. While getting married is not a top priority for Robyn, getting a prenup is since she is now the primary breadwinner in the family.

Bravo
Candiace Dillard-Bassett

Candiace Dillard-Bassett is busier than ever with a successful music career, but if she wants babies in the future, she has to act now. She has begun the journey with freezing her eggs, but along the way there are a few hiccups. Chris has taken a new job that is taking up a lot of his time, and an allegation from some of the women makes waves in their marriage.

Bravo
Wendy Osefo

Dr. Wendy Osefo continues to teach, serve as a political analyst on national cable news and run her candle business. She now wants to open a Nigerian-themed lounge. Eddie thinks she has too much going on and needs to focus on her health and her family. Can she juggle it all and maintain her sanity?

Bravo
Mia Thornton

Mia Thornton implies on social media she has cancer and then reveals she needs further testing to determine if she has cancer. The back and forth has the ladies questioning what is true.

Bravo
Charrisse Jackson Jordan

Former housewife Charrisse Jackson Jordan returns as a friend and voice of reason that most of the ladies welcome except for Karen, who mysteriously goes out of her way to avoid her.

Bravo
Jacqueline Blake

Jacqueline Blake joins as a friend. She and Mia are so close that one might think they are sisters, but some unusual behavior has the ladies wondering what the real story is.

