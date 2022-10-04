The Best Deals on Over the Knee Boots With Prices Starting at $19: Nordstrom Rack, Amazon, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Technically speaking, it's fall, but for a lot of us it's "over the knee boots" season and we're looking for another reason to shop. Whether you're wearing leggings, a skirt, or jeans, over the knee boots are the perfect shoes to look fashionable and feel warm at the same time. If your footwear selection could use a refresh, we tracked down some of the best deals on over the knee boots.
Get your shop on with these can't-miss deals on footwear from Amazon, Lulus, Steve Madden, Jeffrey Campbell, Stuart Weitzman, and Nordstrom Rack. Prices start at $19, but these discounts won't be here for long. Hurry up and put your best foot forward.
The Best Deals on Over the Knee Boots
Shoe'N Tale Women Stretch Suede Chunky Heel Thigh High Over The Knee Boots
These top-selling boots come in 27 colors and fabrics, include faux leather and faux suede. These boots have 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Charles by Charles David Gammon Over-The-Knee Boot
This 59% discount is tough to resist. This is a timeless style you'll wear forever. There are a handful of colors to choose from.
Jeffrey Campbell Pillar Over the Knee Boot
These stiletto boots are a striking addition to your fall wardrobe. They also come in cream.
Journee Collection Aryia Over-the-Knee Tall Boot
A flat, over the knee boot is an easy-to-wear fall essential. They go with everything and they're incredibly comfortable.
Steve Madden Vivianne Stiletto Over-the-Knee Boot
If pink is your favorite color, you'll feel like a barbie doll in these sparkly, pink stilettos.
Lulus Rowee Black Crocodile-Embossed Over the Knee Boots
Step into the season looking cute and feeling fresh in these faux croc boots. They also come in beige.
Lulus Valkyrie Black Square Toe Over the Knee Boots
These black, leather boots have block heels that are easy to walk on.
Stuart Weitzman Gillian 60 Over-the-Knee Boot
For most of us, these boots aren't cheap, but they're a great deal for Stuart Weitzman at a 61% discount.
