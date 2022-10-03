See Kevin Can Wait Star Erinn Hayes’ Tongue-in-Cheek Kevin Can F**k Himself Cameo

Watch : "Kevin Can F**k Himself" Cast Talks New AMC Series

Erinn Hayes' television journey has come full circle.

Five years after her Kevin Can Wait character was killed off in a couponing accident, Hayes is back to satirize her own Donna Gable on the series finale of AMC's Kevin Can F--k Himself. In this preview clip of the Oct. 10 episode, Hayes makes her return as Molly, Kevin (Eric Petersen)'s new girlfriend, who came into the picture just two months after his wife Allison McRoberts (Annie Murphy) faked her own death.

"I like having Molly here," Kevin's best friend Neil (played by Alex Bonifer). "You've given me—us—our lives back these last six months."

"That's nice, Neil," Molly replies. "But Kevin and I have only been together for four."

After the group points out that Allison has been gone six months, Neil says he would respond with, "Ding dong, the witch is dead," but that would be "insensitive." No wonder Allison faked her own death.