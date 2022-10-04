This Laptop and Phone Cleaning Tool Has 8,800+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Most of us use laptops and phones every day, which means we should be cleaning those items as often as possible. If you're looking for an item that's easy to use, gentle on your devices, and effective for cleaning, you need to check out the OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner. It's an affordable find that can make a major difference in your routine.
This two-sided tool is just what you need to clean laptops, tablets, and phones. The microfiber pad is great to get rid of fingerprints and smudges. The other end is a super soft brush is great to sweep away dust and dirt without damaging your devices. The brush end is retractable and there's a storage cover to protect both ends when you're not using the tool.
This OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner only costs $12 and it has 8,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you need additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews.
OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner Reviews
A shopper said, "Really easy to use and simple! Is very gentle and I don't have to worry about it hurting my laptop screen."
Another explained, "I have a touch screen laptop so I was looking for something to clean it after I touch it and this works! It's AMAZING!"
Someone else raved, "I really love the design, it works really well, it makes it so easy to clean my laptops! It just works!"
An Amazon customer wrote, "I bought this tool mainly to clean my laptop screen, however it's also been very helpful for my phone screen. The brush is light and gentle so doesn't accidentally push any buttons while you use it. It clears the keyboard and around any other areas well. I love that it's all-inclusive and small enough to put in my laptop case for when go out."
"This little doo-hickey successfully removes the dust and crumbs from my keyboard and the cloth removes the dust from the screen in one wipe. Both brushes get in between the keys," a shopper reviewed.
Another Amazon user said, "Just like every other OXO product I've purchased it is well thought out and easy to use. Helps me remember to clean my laptop daily."
Someone else wrote, "Really neat and perfect size; the brush works wonders on the keyboard, the pad removes finger marks from the screen. Highly recommended!"
