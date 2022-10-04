This Laptop and Phone Cleaning Tool Has 8,800+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Most of us use laptops and phones every day, which means we should be cleaning those items as often as possible. If you're looking for an item that's easy to use, gentle on your devices, and effective for cleaning, you need to check out the OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner. It's an affordable find that can make a major difference in your routine.

This two-sided tool is just what you need to clean laptops, tablets, and phones. The microfiber pad is great to get rid of fingerprints and smudges. The other end is a super soft brush is great to sweep away dust and dirt without damaging your devices. The brush end is retractable and there's a storage cover to protect both ends when you're not using the tool.

This OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner only costs $12 and it has 8,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.