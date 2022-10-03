14 Trending Styles That Look Like You Went Shopping in Your Boyfriend’s Closet

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
What's your favorite part about being in a relationship or situationship with a man and why is it stealing his perfectly oversized hoodies? It's National Boyfriend Day, and even if you're single af, you can still celebrate this holiday with some retail therapy.
So many trending fall styles right now remind us of what would be traditionally considered "menswear" looks, but you don't need a man in your life (obviously) to look stylish this season. And if you do have a significant other in your life who happens to be a man, he'll be happy you don't need to "borrow" his clothing anymore.
From slouchy boyfriend jeans to oversized leather jackets, hoodies, and blazers, we've rounded up 14 styles that will make you look like you've just been shopping in your beau's closet. The best part? These styles are comfy and affordable. Scroll below to rock these trending styles now.
Womens Dressy Blouses Tops, Casual Long Sleeve Loose Fit Button Down Shirts
This button down comes in 25 colors, and for just $23, you'll look effortlessly cool in any of them.
SweatyRocks Women's Casual Wide Leg High Waisted Button Down Straight Long Trousers Pants
Trousers aren't just for menswear. They're a closet classic, but they're definitely having a moment this season, and these ones from Amazon are just $29.
Good '90s Loose
It girls everywhere love Khloe Kardashian's Good American. This style comes in sizes 00-24, and it's 40% off now.
90s Trucker Jacket
This oversized jean jacket comes in four colors, and it's 30% off. It'll look like you borrowed your boyfriend's jacket and styled it to perfection.
Grlasen Women Casual Elegant Long Sleeve Oversized Lapel Blazers Open Front Solid Work Office Jacket Blazer
This oversized blazer comes in 30 colors, and this silhouette is a must-have for fall.
Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Half Zip Pullover Long Sleeve Sweatshirt Quarter Zip Hoodie Sweater Teen Girls Fall Y2K Clothes
Who needs to borrow a boy's sweatshirt when this one comes in 19 colors and is perfectly oversized? This half zip is comfy, cute, and just $33.
Good Boy
These boyfriend jeans from Good American come in sizes 00-26. Plus, you can take $50 off your first pair of jeans from the brand.
Vintage Wash Oversized Boyfriend Denim Jacket
This denim jacket is 50% off and trending now.
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
Bomber jackets were trending last year, and they're not going anywhere this fall. You won't have to borrow your boyfriend's jacket with this chic style.
Reebok Women's Club C Sneaker
Reeboks are one of the trendiest vintage shoe styles this season, and fashion boys and girls everywhere are rocking them.
Steve Madden Sophia Shacket
One of our favorite styles for fall? Shackets. Flannel shirts and shirt jackets have always been a go-to style to steal from your boyfriend's closet.
Asos Design jersey slouchy suit blazer in black
Asos's blazers look so expensive, but this chic one is just $43 now.
Linsery Women Hoodies Sweatsuit Long Sleeve Hooded Matching Joggers Sweatpants 2 Piece Tracksuit Sets
You won't need to steal your boyfriend's hoodie when this cozy Amazon sweatsuit is chic, comes in 15 colors, and will cost you just $46.
Rusauise Women's Patent Leather Tassel Chunky Loafer Casual Slip On Platform Loafer Shoes
Loafers are a huge menswear-inspired trend for fall and winter, and these ones come in black, white, and wine red.