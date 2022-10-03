14 Trending Styles That Look Like You Went Shopping in Your Boyfriend’s Closet

Celebrate National Boyfriend Day by stocking up on menswear-inspired looks that are trending now.

By Carly Shihadeh Oct 03, 2022 9:19 PMTags
E-Comm: Menswear StyleEdward Berthelot/Getty Images

What's your favorite part about being in a relationship or situationship with a man and why is it stealing his perfectly oversized hoodies? It's National Boyfriend Day, and even if you're single af, you can still celebrate this holiday with some retail therapy.

So many trending fall styles right now remind us of what would be traditionally considered "menswear" looks, but you don't need a man in your life (obviously) to look stylish this season. And if you do have a significant other in your life who happens to be a man, he'll be happy you don't need to "borrow" his clothing anymore.

From slouchy boyfriend jeans to oversized leather jackets, hoodies, and blazers, we've rounded up 14 styles that will make you look like you've just been shopping in your beau's closet. The best part? These styles are comfy and affordable. Scroll below to rock these trending styles now.

Womens Dressy Blouses Tops, Casual Long Sleeve Loose Fit Button Down Shirts

This button down comes in 25 colors, and for just $23, you'll look effortlessly cool in any of them.

$28
$23
Amazon

SweatyRocks Women's Casual Wide Leg High Waisted Button Down Straight Long Trousers Pants

Trousers aren't just for menswear. They're a closet classic, but they're definitely having a moment this season, and these ones from Amazon are just $29.

$29
Amazon

Good '90s Loose

It girls everywhere love Khloe Kardashian's Good American. This style comes in sizes 00-24, and it's 40% off now.

$179
$108
Good American

90s Trucker Jacket

This oversized jean jacket comes in four colors, and it's 30% off. It'll look like you borrowed your boyfriend's jacket and styled it to perfection.

$98
$67
Levi's

Grlasen Women Casual Elegant Long Sleeve Oversized Lapel Blazers Open Front Solid Work Office Jacket Blazer

This oversized blazer comes in 30 colors, and this silhouette is a must-have for fall.

$57
Amazon

Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Half Zip Pullover Long Sleeve Sweatshirt Quarter Zip Hoodie Sweater Teen Girls Fall Y2K Clothes

Who needs to borrow a boy's sweatshirt when this one comes in 19 colors and is perfectly oversized? This half zip is comfy, cute, and just $33.

$33
Amazon

Good Boy

These boyfriend jeans from Good American come in sizes 00-26. Plus, you can take $50 off your first pair of jeans from the brand. 

$139
Good American

Vintage Wash Oversized Boyfriend Denim Jacket

This denim jacket is 50% off and trending now.

$68
$34
Pretty Little Thing

Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

Bomber jackets were trending last year, and they're not going anywhere this fall. You won't have to borrow your boyfriend's jacket with this chic style.

$90
Garage Clothing

Reebok Women's Club C Sneaker

Reeboks are one of the trendiest vintage shoe styles this season, and fashion boys and girls everywhere are rocking them.

$75
Amazon

Steve Madden Sophia Shacket

One of our favorite styles for fall? Shackets. Flannel shirts and shirt jackets have always been a go-to style to steal from your boyfriend's closet.

$79
Revolve

Asos Design jersey slouchy suit blazer in black

Asos's blazers look so expensive, but this chic one is just $43 now.

$43
Asos

Linsery Women Hoodies Sweatsuit Long Sleeve Hooded Matching Joggers Sweatpants 2 Piece Tracksuit Sets

You won't need to steal your boyfriend's hoodie when this cozy Amazon sweatsuit is chic, comes in 15 colors, and will cost you just $46.

$46
Amazon

Rusauise Women's Patent Leather Tassel Chunky Loafer Casual Slip On Platform Loafer Shoes

Loafers are a huge menswear-inspired trend for fall and winter, and these ones come in black, white, and wine red.

$49
Amazon

