What Kim Kardashian's $1.26 Million SEC Settlement Means for Her Future as a Lawyer

Watch : Kim Kardashian to Pay $1.26M Settlement For SEC Charges

You know how about 95 percent of what you see on Instagram these days seems to be celebrities and assorted influencers touting a wonder-product or life-improving service?

Simple, right? It's safe to assume they're getting paid or hooked up with free swag.

Well, as it turns out, we can assume whatever we want. But there are certain products and services that are governed by far stricter rules than your average collagen powder or fitness class.

That wakeup call came Oct. 3 when the Securities and Exchange Commission announced that Kim Kardashian would be paying $1.26 million in penalties, disgorgement and interest to settle charges that she promoted EMAX Tokens, a crypto asset security from EthereumMax, on social media without disclosing that she was being paid $250,000 to do so.