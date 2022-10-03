Bella Hadid Sizzles in Sexy See-Through Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid took the Stella McCartney Paris Fashion Week show by storm in nipple-baring look. See the NSFW runway moment below.

Watch: Bella Hadid Has Dress SPRAY-PAINTED on During Runway Show

Bella Hadid is at it again with yet another unforgettable look during Paris Fashion Week.

The supermodel stole the show at the Stella McCartney spring/summer 2023 presentation on Oct. 3, traipsing down the runway in a sexy bedazzled catsuit that displayed her nipples with its nude, see-through material.

The 25-year-old's slightly bleached eyebrows, which were extremely thinned out and a major call-back to the '90s style, added an extra edge to her risqué look.

Of course, this wasn't the only catwalk Bella modeled for on Oct. 3.

She made jaws drop at the Thome Brown show, where she rocked a preppy-meets-punk look that included a mini pleated miniskirt paired with a ruffled bodysuit (complete with an Elizabethan collar) and larger-than-life hair spikes.

While Bella's latest ensembles were nothing short of spectacular, there's no denying she won PFW during her appearance at the Coperni runway on Sept. 30.

photos
Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023: Star Sightings

For the show, which will most certainly be included in fashion history books, Bella bared her body as three technicians spray-painted a white layer of latex onto her skin. Like a magic trick, onlookers then witnessed a dreamy off-shoulder dress with a thigh-high split appear on the star. 

Once the design was finished, Bella seductively sashayed down the runway and showed off the work of art. 

But don't just take our word for it, see all of her daring style moments at Paris Fashion Week below.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Cat's Meow

Bella left little to the imagination, as she strutted her stuff at the Stella McCartney runway, wearing a sheer catsuit. 

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Punk Princess

The supermodel wore a preppy-meets-punk look at the Thome Brown ready-to-wear spring/summer 2023 runway.

Estrop/Getty Images
Work of Art

At the Coperni Paris Fashion Week show, three technicians spray-painted a white layer of latex onto her bare skin. Within moments, a white slip dress appeared on her body.

Instagram
Vampy Vibes

During Milan Fashion Week in September 2022, Bella Hadid snapped a series of selfies that served up a major Mortica Adams moment.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Sheer Perfection

At the 2022 Ludovic De Saint-Sernin show, Bella rocked a black gown with velvet details.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Barely There Bella

For the 2022 Coperni Paris Fashion Week show, the supermodel sported a see-through blue dress.

Instagram
Stunning Selfie

"Palestinian and Dutch," the runway star captioned a February 2021 bikini pic.

Instagram
Legs For Days

The model sported a neon thong bikini while celebrating her 24th birthday on a boat in the ocean. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashion Forecast

While attending the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show at Paris Fashion Week, Bella Hadid grabbed the attention of fans with her blue cropped halter top.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Met Gala Cutouts

At the 2019 Met Gala, the supermodel stood out in a bejeweled Moschino gown adorned with large cutouts at the hip. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Catwalk Queen

That same year, the supermodel sported a black catsuit by Alexander Wang, which featured faux nipple and belly button piercings. 

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Plunging on the Pink Carpet

For the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018, the star opted for a sheer gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. 

Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for Dior
A Supermodel in See-Through

The model posed in a see-through design at the 2017 Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer Bal Masque.   

Shutterstock; Getty Images
Backless Bella

At the 2017 Met Gala, the star had all eyes on her in a backless Alexander Wang mesh catsuit. 

Splash News
Out in Undies

For Rihanna's Met Gala after-party in 2017, Hadid dressed up in pasties and underwear with a sheer overlay.  

Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Sheer Star

At the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris, Hadid confidently posed in this sheer metallic gown with a plunging geometric neckline and waist cutouts. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Hip-High Slit

The supermodel unforgettably donned this red Alexandra Gauthiere gown with a daring slit that went as high as her hip at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

