Blackpink's Jennie Kim Photo Leak: Police Asked to Investigate After Singer Receives "Personal Attacks"

Blackpink's management company YG Entertainment is threatening legal action against anyone who leaked personal photos of band member Jennie Kim.
YG has asked the police in South Korea to investigate who distributed the personal photos, which consisted of Jennie dining with BTS singer V, after the pics surfaced on Twitter and the Telegram app.
E! News has reached out to the South Korean Police but has not heard back yet.
"We have officially requested the police to investigate who first circulated Blackpink Jennie's personal photos," the management company said in a statement Oct. 3, via BBC. "YG has been consistently monitoring the matter and filed a lawsuit in September after collecting information."
Since the photos leaked, YG said Jennie has been the victim of "indiscriminate rumors, criticism, personal attacks, sexual harassment and violations of personal life." The agency added, "We are now announcing that we will take legal action and correct the situation."
E! News has reached out to YG Entertainment but has not heard back yet.
YG has asked fans not to share the pictures, which according to BBC, show Jennie and V traveling together and taking selfies in matching T-shirts. However, none of the images are explicit and the stars' faces are partially hidden or blurred in many of the photos.
So far, two of the social media accounts that have shared the images have been suspended, per BBC.
Last week, BBC reported that BTS' management, Big Hit Music, filed a separate criminal complaint over posts it said contained "ill-intentioned rumors" and "false information." However, this suit has not been linked to the leak of Jennie's photos.