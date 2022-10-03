Blackpink's Jennie Kim Photo Leak: Police Asked to Investigate After Singer Receives "Personal Attacks"

Watch : BLACKPINK Breaks Barriers With Historic First BBMA Nomination

Blackpink's management company YG Entertainment is threatening legal action against anyone who leaked personal photos of band member Jennie Kim.

YG has asked the police in South Korea to investigate who distributed the personal photos, which consisted of Jennie dining with BTS singer V, after the pics surfaced on Twitter and the Telegram app.

E! News has reached out to the South Korean Police but has not heard back yet.

"We have officially requested the police to investigate who first circulated Blackpink Jennie's personal photos," the management company said in a statement Oct. 3, via BBC. "YG has been consistently monitoring the matter and filed a lawsuit in September after collecting information."

Since the photos leaked, YG said Jennie has been the victim of "indiscriminate rumors, criticism, personal attacks, sexual harassment and violations of personal life." The agency added, "We are now announcing that we will take legal action and correct the situation."

E! News has reached out to YG Entertainment but has not heard back yet.