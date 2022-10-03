Why Gabby Windey Wants to Quit DWTS "Every Day"—And How Fiancé Erich Schwer Supports Her

Watch : Gabby Windey Dishes on Fiance Erich Schwer's DWTS Support

Gabby Windey isn't alone on her Dancing with the Stars journey.

The former Bachelorette, who is taking part in season 31 of the competition series, is being supported by fiancé Erich Schwer as she makes a bid for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. However, no matter how many top scores she receives, Gabby revealed exclusively to E! News that she still struggles with doubts over whether or not to continue.

"I want to quit every day—sorry," Gabby admitted during her DTWS rehearsal, addressing her apology to partner Val Chmerkovskiy. "But I think it's natural to embrace those feelings, 'cause it's so hard, and that's what makes it so much more rewarding is knowing that you're constantly overcoming bump in the road, bump in the road."

But whenever Gabby tells Erich that she wants to quit, her fiancé tells her to "stop it" and keep going. Plus, his presence in the audience, she acknowledged, is "grounding" enough to make her push through any mental blocks.