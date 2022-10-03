See Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Crash Husband Patrick's "Business Trip" in Sideline Photos

Watch : NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2

Brittany Mahomes is keeping things strictly business.

The fitness trainer shared a photo of herself on the field after traveling to support husband Patrick on his match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game, which took place in the Buccaneers' home stadium in Tampa, proved to be a victorious one for Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs—beyond just having Brittany as his IRL cheerleader—with the team winning 41-31.

Brittany, who is currently expecting her second child with the NFL star, captioned the Oct. 2 Instagram post, "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today."

In the carousel full of pics, Brittany was decked out in red to support the Chiefs. She wore a business chic red blazer that covered her baby bump along with black knee high boots and shorts with Patrick's team number.